Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.69

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 427636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
