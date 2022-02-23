Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.69

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 427636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.