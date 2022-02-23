Revolution Populi (RVP) Price Tops $0.0274 on Exchanges

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $32.88 million and $73,688.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

