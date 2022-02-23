REVV (REVV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.84 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, REVV has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be purchased for $0.0891 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

