Rewardiqa Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $25,664.11 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00082575 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

