Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.80.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.