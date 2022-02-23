Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.68. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $420.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

