Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RBBN stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

