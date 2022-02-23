Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 40,752 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II by 16.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 67,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

