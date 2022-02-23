RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in RingCentral by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in RingCentral by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

