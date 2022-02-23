RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $225.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.43.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.51. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $143.79 and a 1 year high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% in the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 23.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

