RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Evercore ISI

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.40% from the stock’s current price.

RNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.95.

RNG stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $394.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

