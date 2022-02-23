RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $228.00 at Piper Sandler

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $16.12 on Wednesday, hitting $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 62,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a one year low of $143.79 and a one year high of $394.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

