RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $252.00 at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $295.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.61.

NYSE:RNG opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $143.79 and a 1-year high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

