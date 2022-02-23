RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Truist Financial

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $450.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 124.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on RNG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $16.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.51. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

