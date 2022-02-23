Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,221.67 ($71.01).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 5,610 ($76.30) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,285.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,081.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £90.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.