Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,700 by Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($84.59) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,213.33 ($70.90).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

LON RIO traded down GBX 123 ($1.67) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,568 ($75.72). 3,122,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,285.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,081.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The firm has a market cap of £90.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.