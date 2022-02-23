Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0087 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $33,933.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00068781 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015767 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

