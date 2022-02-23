Robert W. Baird Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $185.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $394.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in RingCentral by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,259,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,917,000 after buying an additional 376,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

