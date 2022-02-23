Robert W. Baird Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $110.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.35% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

SPT opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

