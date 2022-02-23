Robert W. Baird Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $150.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after acquiring an additional 292,834 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after acquiring an additional 81,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Workiva by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,799,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.