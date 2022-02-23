Robert W. Baird Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $72.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

TDOC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.59.

Shares of TDOC opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $261.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 757,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 98,194 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

