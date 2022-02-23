Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.32

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 117945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

