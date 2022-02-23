Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 5%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.76. 704,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,193,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.