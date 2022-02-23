Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Borgwarner Inc Sells 1,350,399 Shares

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Romeo Power stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $250.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 1,543,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 788.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,662,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 1,475,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Romeo Power by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after buying an additional 1,226,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Romeo Power by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 773,911 shares in the last quarter. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMO shares. Cowen lowered shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

