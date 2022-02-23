Ronald C. Rutman Purchases 1,500 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.86 per share, with a total value of C$19,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$65,444.54.
Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 2,089 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,131.93.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 35,160 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$462,311.81.
- On Monday, December 20th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman bought 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00.
TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,060. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.45.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
See Also
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.