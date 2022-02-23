Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,243 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.23. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

