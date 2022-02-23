Roth Capital Begins Coverage on RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RKLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

Get RocketLab alerts:

Shares of RocketLab stock opened at 8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.40. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 7.55 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of RocketLab by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,813 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RocketLab by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.