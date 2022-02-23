Rotork (LON:ROR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $301.60

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 301.60 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 308.60 ($4.20), with a volume of 1243095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308.40 ($4.19).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.37) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.51) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.77) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.51).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 346.40.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

