Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Trading 3% Higher

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 71,447 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,223,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

