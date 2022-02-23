Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 151,105 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.90% of Centerra Gold worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.