Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 158,785 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.94% of iShares Europe ETF worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $51.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

