Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 5,493 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of TopBuild worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after buying an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 934.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 318,278 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 116.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,365,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

TopBuild stock opened at $219.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

