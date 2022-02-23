Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 295,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,359,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.93% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.43.

