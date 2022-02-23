Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €87.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €87.00 ($98.86) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($98.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.19 ($95.67).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €71.78 ($81.57) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.25. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

