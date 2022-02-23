Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 171,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $475.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTE. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 446.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

