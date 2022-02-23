Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Targa Resources worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

