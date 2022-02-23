Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,604 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.63% of Helmerich & Payne worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

