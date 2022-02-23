Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 314.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.38% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,044.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000.

XTN stock opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

