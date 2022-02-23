Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.87 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.51% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

