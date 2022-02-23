Royal Bank of Canada Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $17,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,339,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 106,573 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,023,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period.

BATS:BBEU opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.11.

