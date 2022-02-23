Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.06 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $18,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $174.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $131.13 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

