Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.15 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.76% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

