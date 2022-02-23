Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.40 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,668,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after acquiring an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,926,000.

OEF opened at $197.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.08. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.49 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

