Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.56 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,693 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.71% of Belden worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 75,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Belden by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after purchasing an additional 106,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 128.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,302,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDC opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

