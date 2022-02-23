Royal Bank of Canada Has $18.94 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.14% of Leidos worth $18,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leidos by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after purchasing an additional 69,703 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Leidos by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 263,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 588,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221,997 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,398,000 after purchasing an additional 118,880 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE LDOS opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.