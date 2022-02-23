Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.16 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.73% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $247.33 and a 52-week high of $327.81.

