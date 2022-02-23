Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.76 Million Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.42% of TriMas worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

