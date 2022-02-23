Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.84 Million Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,175,000.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $50.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19.

