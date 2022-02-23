Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.98 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,798 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Celanese worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $134.99 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.