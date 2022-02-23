Royal Bank of Canada Has $20.05 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after acquiring an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,984,000 after acquiring an additional 162,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

